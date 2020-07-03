Axa Sells 46,150 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Axa cut its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 208,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,150 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.39% of Acceleron Pharma worth $18,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at $145,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total transaction of $3,144,544.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,120.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $513,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,438.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XLRN opened at $101.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $110.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.31.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 182.31%. The company had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Acceleron Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

