Axa Sells 186,200 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Axa trimmed its position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 186,200 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $23,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 8.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,338,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,309,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,965,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $727,614,000 after acquiring an additional 766,111 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the fourth quarter worth $390,517,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 27.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,396,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $259,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 1.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,722,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $231,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96,074 shares in the last quarter. 42.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.Com alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on JD.Com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra increased their price objective on JD.Com from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Benchmark increased their price objective on JD.Com from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on JD.Com from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.52.

NASDAQ JD opened at $61.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.53 billion, a PE ratio of 98.36, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. JD.Com Inc has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $62.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.25 and its 200 day moving average is $44.29.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.