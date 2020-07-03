Axa Sells 160,514 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Axa cut its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 208,097 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 160,514 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $21,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 260.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fortinet from $135.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

Shares of FTNT opened at $139.22 on Friday. Fortinet Inc has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $149.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 70.31, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,859,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $101,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,308.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,728 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,055. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

