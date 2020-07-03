Axa Reduces Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Axa trimmed its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 240,897 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.11% of Incyte worth $17,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 38,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 230,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,905,000 after buying an additional 20,490 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 85,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 59,041 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth $26,396,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth $361,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other news, CEO Herve Hoppenot sold 124,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $12,776,070.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,238,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $156,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,775 shares of company stock valued at $17,499,614. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INCY opened at $106.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $110.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.52.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.29.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.