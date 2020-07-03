Axa Raises Stake in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Axa grew its position in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,456 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in CGI were worth $17,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 50.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI stock opened at $63.69 on Friday. CGI Inc has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $87.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.27. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.08.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.38. CGI had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. CGI’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CGI Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on GIB shares. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CGI from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of CGI from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CGI from $88.00 to $91.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.32.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

