Axa Purchases 258,910 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Axa raised its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 654,868 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,910 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.18% of D. R. Horton worth $22,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 652.4% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHI. ValuEngine cut D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut D. R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.12.

Shares of D. R. Horton stock opened at $54.07 on Friday. D. R. Horton Inc has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day moving average is $50.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $93,134.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

