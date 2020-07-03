Axa Purchases 2,341 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Axa increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.19% of Kansas City Southern worth $23,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 134.9% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KSU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.15.

NYSE:KSU opened at $144.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 20.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $44,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,495.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total value of $436,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,643.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

