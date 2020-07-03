Axa Purchases 143,373 Shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Axa raised its position in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 96.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,373 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in CONMED were worth $16,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNMD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,154,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Wilfredo Ruiz-Caban sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $813,556.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,055.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CONMED stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $116.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.28, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CONMED from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CONMED from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONMED from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CONMED from $136.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.43.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

