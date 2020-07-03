Axa Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Axa lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,223 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $16,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 360,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after buying an additional 37,565 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 18,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FNF opened at $30.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FNF shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Compass Point lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $33,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,241.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 256,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $8,351,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,925 shares in the company, valued at $20,470,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,181 shares of company stock worth $9,230,421. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

