Axa Increases Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Axa lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,889 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.42% of Snap-on worth $24,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $134.12 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $172.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.84.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $3,866,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

