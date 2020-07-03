Axa Increases Stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Axa increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 168,600 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.46% of Quanta Services worth $20,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5,368.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,749,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,726,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,779,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,817,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,100,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,501,000 after purchasing an additional 903,658 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $235,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.08.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $38.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Quanta Services Inc has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $44.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

