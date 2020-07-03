Axa Increases Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Axa lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,065,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,500 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.40% of PulteGroup worth $23,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 181.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 311,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after buying an additional 200,962 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 66.0% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 90,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 35,947 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 19.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,180,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,351,000 after buying an additional 191,800 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.5% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 63,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $484,685.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,392.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

PulteGroup stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

