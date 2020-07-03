Axa Increases Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Axa boosted its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,029 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.06% of Dollar General worth $22,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 84.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 82.3% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $190.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.38 and its 200-day moving average is $166.44. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $194.84. The firm has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar General from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.38.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

