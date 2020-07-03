Axa Increases Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Axa grew its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.19% of Masimo worth $18,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $323,582.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,260.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Michael Cohen sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.37, for a total value of $132,292.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $161,590.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,959 shares of company stock worth $61,586,581 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.33.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $231.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $139.36 and a 1-year high of $258.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $269.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.40 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

