Axa Has $26.46 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Axa increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,622 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.07% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $26,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 415,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after acquiring an additional 11,757 shares during the period. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the first quarter valued at about $803,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 56,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 26.1% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $60.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.09. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $234,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,579,965.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $4,441,264.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 342,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,396,626.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,453 shares of company stock valued at $7,329,907. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

