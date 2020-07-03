Axa Has $24.23 Million Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Axa raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,566 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.10% of SYSCO worth $24,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,214,000 after buying an additional 22,743 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 8,683 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $54.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.12. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, Director Joshua D. Frank bought 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. BMO Capital Markets cut SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Argus cut SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.56.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.