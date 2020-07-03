Axa Has $23.40 Million Stock Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Axa reduced its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,500 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.17% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $23,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $144.40 on Friday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $149.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.58.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 5,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $748,022.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $575,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,395,253.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,059 shares of company stock valued at $32,971,626 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTWO. Cfra lowered their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura increased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen upped their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.79.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.