Axa Has $21.87 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Axa lowered its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 161,368 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $21,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $3,265,410,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,803,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,492,540,000 after buying an additional 3,571,383 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,718,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,238,000 after buying an additional 609,182 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,633,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,956,000 after buying an additional 176,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,407,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,921,000 after purchasing an additional 123,599 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $959,533.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,556 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,570 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.91.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $121.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.16%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

