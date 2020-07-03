Axa Has $20.10 Million Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Axa grew its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,602,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 234,200 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.08% of Manulife Financial worth $20,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,766.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 365.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 108.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of MFC opened at $13.53 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TD Securities upgraded Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.