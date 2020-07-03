Axa Has $19.74 Million Stock Holdings in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Axa grew its holdings in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,460 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.34% of HubSpot worth $19,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in HubSpot by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $74,246,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HubSpot by 13.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,943 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 34.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 14.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HubSpot from $148.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on HubSpot from $184.00 to $263.00 in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.80.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total value of $1,189,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 682,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,447,754.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,508 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.08, for a total value of $556,976.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,087.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 22,016 shares of company stock worth $4,057,118. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $232.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.07. HubSpot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $236.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

