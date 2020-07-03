Axa Has $17.24 Million Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Axa reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,271 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,426 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Cigna were worth $17,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,352,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $685,473,000 after purchasing an additional 196,652 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Cigna by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.62.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $190.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.06. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.64. The firm has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric J. Foss bought 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $187.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,040.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,928,761.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 150,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total value of $31,370,660.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,399,933.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,485 shares of company stock valued at $62,038,903. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

