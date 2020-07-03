Axa Grows Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Axa grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 966,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,608 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.16% of NortonLifeLock worth $18,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 11.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 86.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 3.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 105,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

NLOK opened at $20.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.21 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 125.92% and a return on equity of 11.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $930,788.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 291,481 shares in the company, valued at $6,007,423.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $228,577,089.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,967.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NLOK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

