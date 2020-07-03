AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €26.00 by Barclays

AXA (EPA:CS) has been given a €26.00 ($29.21) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CS. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($25.84) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($24.72) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.38 ($25.15) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($22.47) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €22.96 ($25.80).

AXA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($24.87) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($31.11). The company’s 50-day moving average is €17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is €21.14.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

