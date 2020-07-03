Axa Decreases Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Axa lowered its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 442,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $24,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 553,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,145,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 158,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 627.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 45,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 64,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $4,707,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $1,024,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,759.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,108 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,804. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.94.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $69.03 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $73.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.29 and a 200 day moving average of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

