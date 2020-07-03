Axa Decreases Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Axa reduced its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.15% of Teledyne Technologies worth $16,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 552.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

TDY opened at $304.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $337.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $784.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.00 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.73, for a total transaction of $479,102.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,452.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.56, for a total transaction of $5,093,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 171,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,066,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,848 shares of company stock worth $23,841,394 over the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

