Axa Decreases Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Axa trimmed its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,184 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.78% of Q2 worth $22,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QTWO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 67.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 16.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Q2 stock opened at $87.82 on Friday. Q2 Holdings Inc has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $93.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.79 and a beta of 1.58.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bharath Oruganti sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $205,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $16,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,259.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 820,589 shares of company stock worth $64,049,360 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on QTWO shares. Robert W. Baird raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Q2 from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

