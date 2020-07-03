Axa Cuts Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Axa trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.07% of HCA Healthcare worth $21,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 139,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 123.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 15,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $168.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.81.

HCA opened at $98.08 on Friday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

