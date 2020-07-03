Axa Cuts Holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Axa decreased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,998,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44,680 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 3.62% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $16,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 4,446.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 185,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 181,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

AXDX opened at $17.12 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $12.49.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39). The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 845.43% and a negative return on equity of 5,681.44%. Analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 59,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $557,955.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Romney Humphries sold 3,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 748,620 shares of company stock valued at $7,143,278. 44.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXDX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.