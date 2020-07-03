Axa Buys 97,588 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Axa raised its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 97,588 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.13% of Welltower worth $24,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of WELL opened at $52.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.84. Welltower Inc has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Edward Jones downgraded Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.31.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.