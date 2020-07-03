Axa Buys 6,176 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Axa raised its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.19% of Xylem worth $22,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 15.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,296,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,061,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,395 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,568,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,748,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,747,000 after acquiring an additional 215,478 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,899,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,029,000 after acquiring an additional 449,036 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock opened at $65.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.55. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $89.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average of $73.00.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XYL. Citigroup reduced their price target on Xylem from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Xylem from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.43.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

