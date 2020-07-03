Axa Buys 426,194 Shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Axa boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,151,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,194 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.28% of Dropbox worth $20,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Dropbox by 24.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 936,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,947,000 after purchasing an additional 182,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,693,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,959,000 after acquiring an additional 142,072 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 101.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,008,000 after acquiring an additional 472,915 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 79.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the period. 47.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Arash Ferdowsi sold 498,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $10,027,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $38,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 730,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,672,072 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DBX. ValuEngine cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dropbox from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.31.

Dropbox stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.46. Dropbox Inc has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 435.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.