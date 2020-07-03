Axa Buys 286,319 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Axa lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 92.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,319 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $20,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MS. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $47.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.36. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

