Axa Boosts Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Axa boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 640.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,393 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $23,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 625.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 4,614.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth $49,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 25,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $3,840,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,538.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 5,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $733,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,755 shares of company stock worth $25,402,922. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

SNPS stock opened at $197.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.25 and its 200 day moving average is $152.40. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $199.58.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

