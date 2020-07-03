Axa Boosts Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Axa raised its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 93.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,089 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.06% of IHS Markit worth $16,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 2.3% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,319,559.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 496,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $33,298,090.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,707,352 shares in the company, valued at $114,443,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 627,147 shares of company stock worth $42,074,145 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $75.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.69.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on INFO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.76.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

