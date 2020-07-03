Axa Acquires 57,300 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Axa increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,172 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 57,300 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $17,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,828.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BNS shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $58.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

