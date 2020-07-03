Axa Acquires 28,592 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Axa grew its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,592 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.09% of Yum! Brands worth $19,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $33,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $86.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.34 and a 200-day moving average of $90.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $211,587.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,661.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $457,731.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, May 4th. CSFB raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.43.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

