Axa Acquires 110,360 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Axa boosted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 279,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 110,360 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $25,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $10,112,110,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,060,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,481,284,000 after buying an additional 1,006,869 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $1,797,357,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 26.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,258,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,654,000 after buying an additional 1,734,994 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 8.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,386,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,057,000 after buying an additional 523,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $90.05 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.57 and a 1 year high of $147.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $2.39. Boston Properties had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

In other news, Director Bruce W. Duncan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.47 per share, for a total transaction of $377,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Koop bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,630. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,890. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

