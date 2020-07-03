Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by Axa

Axa grew its position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.10% of Atlassian worth $16,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $350,325,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $110,701,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $97,673,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,081,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,899,000 after purchasing an additional 630,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,771,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,157,000 after purchasing an additional 484,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.35.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $185.61 on Friday. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $191.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.34, a PEG ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.83.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $411.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.22 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.