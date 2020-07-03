Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,510 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.17% of Atkore International Group worth $11,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 179,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after buying an additional 106,658 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,743,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 29,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Atkore International Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atkore International Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atkore International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Atkore International Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 33,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $942,638.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,546.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 11,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $332,431.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,909.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $25.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.42. Atkore International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $43.50.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.39 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 62.42%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

