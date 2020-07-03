Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($3.22) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) – B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arch Coal in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will earn ($3.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.38). B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Coal’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($6.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.48 EPS.

Get Arch Coal alerts:

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The energy company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.55). Arch Coal had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $405.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. Arch Coal’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Arch Coal from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Arch Coal from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.29.

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $29.46 on Thursday. Arch Coal has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $94.96. The company has a market capitalization of $430.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Arch Coal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Coal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Coal during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Coal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000.

In related news, Director Robert B. Hamill bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.59 per share, with a total value of $63,180.00. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.