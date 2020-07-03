Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) by 60.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.06% of Aquestive Therapeutics worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 57.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 91.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Keith J. Kendall sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 638,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,106.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,633,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $743,500 over the last three months. 42.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AQST opened at $4.74 on Friday. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AQST. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.