Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) traded up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $5.83, 1,124,280 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 856,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Genetic Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies Corp will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

