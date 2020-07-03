Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,862 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.73% of Applied Genetic Technologies worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 103,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 50.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 43,678 shares during the period. 58.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82. Applied Genetic Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies Corp will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

