APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 3,800 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Noah were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tiger Pacific Capital LP increased its holdings in Noah by 15.3% in the first quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,646,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,447,000 after purchasing an additional 351,059 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 455.9% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,145,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,518,000 after acquiring an additional 939,471 shares in the last quarter. TT International bought a new stake in shares of Noah during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,522,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 25,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 203.7% during the first quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 547,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after acquiring an additional 366,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

NOAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $26.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.41. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $45.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average is $29.30.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.37 million for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 27.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

