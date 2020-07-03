APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 37,402 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 74.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,402 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 17.9% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,047,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after buying an additional 311,030 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 9.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,757,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after buying an additional 150,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,367,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after buying an additional 42,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 32,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 34.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 503,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 130,216 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark bought 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,052.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,108.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $28,368.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 213,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,587.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 77,528 shares of company stock valued at $434,886. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $13.42.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.01 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCRN shares. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.