APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 16,816 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,816 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XEC. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 24.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 64.6% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 120.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

XEC opened at $26.79 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.31.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 44.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $472.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XEC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $51.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Cimarex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.48.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.