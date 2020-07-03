APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 96.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 299,895 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Evertec were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Evertec by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,918,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,703,000 after purchasing an additional 80,595 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Evertec by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,768,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,187,000 after purchasing an additional 76,396 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Evertec by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,188,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,469,000 after purchasing an additional 208,276 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Evertec by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,172,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,644,000 after purchasing an additional 247,965 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Evertec in the 4th quarter worth $39,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVTC. Raymond James decreased their target price on Evertec from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Evertec from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evertec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.02. Evertec Inc has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $37.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.07.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $121.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 51.05% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Evertec Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

