APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,652 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.6% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.20% of Amazon.com worth $1,897,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,287,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,922,097,000 after purchasing an additional 50,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,066,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,514,544,000 after purchasing an additional 23,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,890.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,435.83 billion, a PE ratio of 137.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,545.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,139.60. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,955.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,550.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,681.96.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

