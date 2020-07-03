APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases Shares of 11,500 GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1,769.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GME shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.36.

GME stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.50. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.92.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.88). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven R. Koonin sold 34,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $184,362.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George E. Sherman, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,762 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,484.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

