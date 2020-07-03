APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases New Shares in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in NOW during the 1st quarter worth $913,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NOW by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NOW by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NOW by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 56,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in NOW during the 4th quarter worth $485,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NOW alerts:

DNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NOW from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of NOW in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of NOW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $921.47 million, a PE ratio of 168.60 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. NOW Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.12 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NOW Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.